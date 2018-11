'Jack Reacher' Author Knocks Tom Cruise For Being Too Puny, Says TV Series In The Works

Thefilms were always a weird fit for Tom Cruise. Created by author Lee Child, the bruising former military man is described as being 6'5"and barrel-chested with fists the size of dinner plates. Cruise is a lot of things, but no matter how well you shoot him from a low angle he's never going to stop being the guy who made Nicole Kidman look like a skyscraper. The movies themselves were perfectly fine and did okay at the box office, but it seems their time on the big screen is done, and probably also Cruise's time as Reacher.Speaking with BBC Radio , Child agreed that Cruise wasn't exactly the right fit to play Jack Reacher, although he got along with the actor quite well...He added,Thefranchise will soldier on, but Child says it will be as a TV series rather than a movie, and he's already looking past Cruise for his next lead...Plans for aTV series have been confirmed by Business Insider , but they say Cruise is still very much involved. Doubtful he'll be appearing in an on-screen role but perhaps as an exec-producer?