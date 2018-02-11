11/02/2018
'It' Director Andy Muschietti To Reimagine H.G. Wells' 'The Time Machine'
Following his success on the horror film Mama, director Andy Muschietti was suddenly getting named to new projects on an almost-daily basis. He had a Dracula film, a Houdini film, Tom Cruise's reboot of The Mummy was once his, and so was Sandra Bullock's upcoming thriller, Bird Box before he left both projects. Muschietti is more sought after than ever following It's massive box office, and he continues to add new films at a crazy clip. Just days after attaching himself to a live-action Attack on Titan, Muschietti has added an adaptation of H.G. Wells' classic, The Time Machine.
Muschietti will direct a new take on The Time Machine, based on a script he co-wrote with his sister Barbara. Leonardo DiCaprio is on board as a producer through his Appian Way banner. Wells' novel followed an English inventor who builds a time machine and ventures into the far-flung future, witnessing a grim existence for humanity.
The book has been the source for numerous adaptations, including a lousy 2002 version that starred Guy Pearce and was directed by Wells' great-grandson, Simon Wells.
Next up for Muschietti is sequel It: Chapter 2, and he has a live-action Robotech movie in the works. [Deadline]