'Inside Man' Sequel Filming Now With Totally New Cast And Director

Spike Lee's 2006 filmremains the most successful of his career, earning $184M worldwide. Starring a Murderer's Row cast of Denzel Washington, Clive Owen, Jodie Foster, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Christopher Plummer, and Willem Dafoe, the crime film was so well-received Lee and his stars agreed to return for a sequel, but in 2011 the project was canceled supposedly over a lack of funding. Well, after all of these yearsis finally happening, but not in the way it was originally conceived. Not by a long shot. Deadline reportsis currently shooting in Cape Town, but nobody from the original movie will be involved. Leading the cast will be Aml Ameen, who may be known to some for his roles in, and Idris Elba's directorial debut, Production Weekly lists veteran actor Akshay Kumar as being in the cast, as well. Behind the camera will be MJ Bassett, who has been at the helm for episodes of, and the film. Brian Brightly wrote the script, and here is the logline, followed by a more insightful synopsis:Sounds pretty basic, and not having connection to the prior movie is a real letdown. Maybe this unexpected sequel will turn out to be surprisingly good, but it's being produced by Universal's home entertainment wing which suggests it will be a straight-to-VOD release.Check out some set photos from the director's Instagram below: