'I Am The Night' Trailer: Patty Jenkins And Chris Pine's TNT Series Takes On The Black Dahlia Murder

In the opening moments of the trailer for, Patty Jenkins and Chris Pine are seen on the set of. But don't let that fool you; this isn't some kind of DCEU spinoff and you won't find any superheroes in their anticipated TNT event series, although it does deal with the Black Dahlia, which sounds like it would make a pretty cool name for a supervillain.is based on the true story of Fauna Hodel (played by India Eisley), a white-skinned, blue-eyed black woman given up by her mother and sets out to discover the truth of her past. Her journey sets her on a sinister trail involving a doctor who is also considered a suspect in the notorious killing of Elizabeth Short aka the Black Dahlia.Jenkins will produce and direct the first two episodes, with Pine and Eisley joined in the cast by Jefferson Mays, Leland Orser, Connie Nielson, Golden Brooks, and Yul Vazquez. Here is the synopsis:runs for six episodes and will premiere on TNT beginning January 28th 2019.