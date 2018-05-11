HBO's 'Deadwood' Movie Begins Shooting, Original Castmembers Returning

It's real. Al Swearengen is readying his F-bombs and "cocksuckers" now, because themovie is actually happening. HBO has confirmed the film's start of production, with the original cast on board. Well holy cocksuckin' shit.This year has been a see-saw of good and bad news for fans of David Milch's Shakespearean western series, with star Timothy Olyphant saying it wouldn't happen at one point. A few months later and HBO had given it a thumbs up, and now this. Milch will write the script, of course, but it will be Daniel Minehan behind the camera. Much of the original cast is returning, too: Ian McShane (Al Swearengen), Timothy Olyphant (Seth Bullock), Molly Parker (Alma Ellsworth), Paula Malcomson (Trixie), John Hawkes (Sol Star), Anna Gunn (Martha Bullock), Dayton Callie (Charlie Utter), Brad Dourif (Doc Cochran), Robin Weigert (“Calamity” Jane Canary), William Sanderson (E.B. Farnum), Kim Dickens (Joanie Stubbs) and Gerald McRaney (George Hearst). A new character named Caroline is being introduced, as well, played by Jade Pettyjohn.I have no idea what the story could be, but based on the show's third and final season I have to believe it has to do with the return of George Hearst, who was a major foil. Honestly, I don't really care becauseis back and hopefully it does well enough that HBO will approve of more.