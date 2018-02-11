11/02/2018
'Force Majeure' Remake To Star Will Ferrell And Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Look, spare me your emails and comments about another lame Hollywood remake. Any movie that can give me the combined talents of Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus is okay by me, even if it's an English-language redo of 2014's terrific Swedish dramedy, Force Majeure.
Titled Downhill, the film will star Ferrell and Louis-Dreyfuss, but intriguingly it will be directed by Jim Rash and Nat Faxon, best known for directing The Way Way Back and co-writing The Descendants. Penned by Four Lions writer Jesse Armstrong, the film centers on a family who sees their lives thrown into a chaos while at a ski resort after they narrowly missed being killed by an avalanche. There's a lot more to the story than that, but if you haven't seen Force Majeure it's best to stay unspoiled. I'll just say the husband does something that should be very funny as played by Ferrell.
I hesitate to say Ferrell and Louis-Dreyfus are an odd fit for Force Majeure's subtle but biting humor. Both are incredible actors even when not doing broad comedy and I think they can pretty much handle anything.
Filming on Downhill begins early next year! [Deadline]