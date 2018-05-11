'Five Feet Apart' Trailer: Haley Lu Richardson And Cole Sprouse Star In The Latest Tearjerker Romance Drama

Uh oh, get your Kleenex ready. It's time for another tearjerker romance about star-crossed lovers with terminal illnesses. While all of these films have a certain formula to follow, the best of them have an incredible lead romantic pair, anddefinitely has that withstar Haley Lu Richardson and's Cole "Jughead" Sprouse.Marking the directorial debut ofactor Justin Baldoni, the film centers on two teens with cystic fibrosis who meet and fall in love, even though they can't get within five feet of one another due to the disease. The cast also includes Moises Arias (), Parminder Nagra (), and Claire Forlani ().I've only seen bits and pieces ofso my exposure to Sprouse is fairly limited. I remember him as the kid opposite Adam Sandler in, but something tells me he's grown as an actor since then? However, I've heard the acclaim for his work and he appears to be the real deal. Richardson has been incredible in practically everything of late, from her Gotham Award-nominated performance in, to her work inandopens March 22nd 2019.