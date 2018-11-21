Ezra Miller Talks Ben Affleck And Henry Cavill DCEU Rumors, Hypes Solo 'Flash' Movie





Justice League co-stars Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill leaving the DCEU may not be true.



“When there are these leaks of information—or however people get stuff—it’s pretty unreliable,” Miller said when asked about Affleck and Cavill's future in the DCEU. Reports have swirled for well over a year that Affleck was on the way out, while Cavill was recently said to be exiting, as well, with Warner Bros. shelving any plans for Superman.





As for his own Flash movie, Miller has faith all of the delays will have been worth it in the long run...



“Nothing is ever certain in this world, but as certain as things get, we’re making a fucking crazy-dope Flash movie. It’s one of my great life dreams, and just the fact that we’re on the way—anyone who knows about Barry Allen knows he may arrive late, very late, but once he gets there, it’s all solved. We have to trust.”



The road to a solo Flash movie has been anything but swift, with directors coming and going while star Ezra Miller stays busy with other projects, like a certainfranchise you may have heard of. It's unclear where a movie on the Flash would fit in the DCEU in the wake of's failure, or if the DCEU even exists anymore, but Miller is confident when it happens it will be badass.