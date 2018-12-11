'Detective Pikachu' Trailer: Ryan Reynolds Solves Crimes As The Fan-Favorite Pokemon

Part of me still can't quite believeis a real movie that's happening. Not because it's ridiculous that one of the most popular characters in the world has a film all his own, it's just damn strange to hear the ultimate Pokemon voiced by Ryan Reynolds. And Ken Watanabe is in this, too! How does that compute?? But it's real, the trailer is here, and you know? It looks just damned crazy enough to work.Take a look at this thing. The cyberpunk feel of Ryme City, where the story takes place, looks like something out of Akira or Blade Runner, and that's just weird. But it works for this place where Pokemon and humans live together in harmony, and that's where Detective Pikachu puts on his deerstalker hat and solves some crimes. He's teamed up with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star Justice Smith in helping to find the latter's missing father. If you're able to get past Pikachu sounding like Deadpool this is actually quite a lot of fun. I just don't know if it'll be possible for people to get beyond that voice.Here's the synopsis:Directed by Rob Letterman () with Kathryn Newton, Reynolds'pal Karan Soni, Bill Nighy, and Suki Waterhouse co-starring,opens May 10th 2019.