Details Emerge On Illumination And Nintendo's Animated 'Super Mario Bros.' Movie

Themovie released in 1993 wasn't just a disaster, it became a running punchline that lasts to this very day. It set the bar for video game movies so low that Nintendo didn't even dare make another attempt at a big screen effort, for fear of somehow doing worse. So it was a surprise to learn earlier this year that Nintendo was teaming up with Illumination, the studio behind thefranchise, for an animated Super Mario Bros. movie , and now new details have emerged on what it will entail.Illumination founder Chris Meledandri, who finds himself very busy lately , spoke with Variety and says he's excited for the challenge of improving upon the previous movie.he said.Meledandri adds that a big difference this time around is that they are working really closely with Mario creator and Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto to do the story of two Italian brothers who must save Princess Peach from the evil Bowser's clutches.said Meledandri.The Mario franchise has undergone some drastic changes since that 1993 movie. While Mario will certainly be the centerpiece, his brother Luigi has grown in prominence and even has his own series of games. Dozens of other characters have been introduced, as well, that could be part of the movie. And the story has grown well beyond just rescuing the Princess from Bowser, so the story could be pretty much anything.is expected to arrive sometime in 2022.