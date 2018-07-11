11/07/2018
DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'Creed II'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Creed II, starring Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone in the sequel to 2015's hit boxing drama and continuation of the Rocky franchise.
SYNOPSIS: Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed. Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. Facing an opponent with ties to his family's past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring. Rocky Balboa is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what's worth fighting for, and discover that nothing's more important than family. Creed II is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can't escape your history.
The screening takes place on Monday, November 19th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to enter, complete the required steps in the Rafflecopter contest form below. Complete all of the steps to increase your chances. Winners will be selected on Sunday, November 11th and notified by email. Good luck!
Creed II opens on November 21st.
