11/15/2018
DC Readers: 'Robin Hood' Screening Passes And Prize Pack Giveaway
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Robin Hood, starring Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx. Five winners will also receive a prize pack with exclusive merchandise from the film!
SYNOPSIS: Robin of Loxley (Taron Egerton) a war-hardened Crusader and his Moorish commander (Jamie Foxx) mount an audacious revolt against the corrupt English crown in a thrilling action-adventure packed with gritty battlefield exploits, mind-blowing fight choreography, and a timeless romance.
The screening takes place on Monday, November 19th at 7:00pm at Regal Gallery Place. Please note, these are ADMIT-ONE passes only!! If you'd like to enter, send an email to punchdrunktrav@gmail.com with your full name, mailing address, and "Robin Hood Giveaway" in the subject line. Winners will be selected on Saturday, November 17th and notified by email. Good luck!
Robin Hood opens November 21st.