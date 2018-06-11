11/06/2018
DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of 'Widows'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Widows. Directed by Steve McQueen (12 Years A Slave), the heist thriller stars Viola Davis, Liam Neeson, Colin Farrell, Michelle Rodriguez, Cynthia Erivo, Elizabeth Debicki, Brian Tyree Henry, Daniel Kaluuya, Jackie Weaver, Robert Duvall, and Carrie Coon.
SYNOPSIS: From Academy Award®-winning director Steve McQueen (“12 Years a Slave”) and co-writer and bestselling author Gillian Flynn (“Gone Girl”) comes a blistering, modern-day thriller set against the backdrop of crime, passion and corruption. “Widows” is the story of four women with nothing in common except a debt left behind by their dead husbands’ criminal activities. Set in contemporary Chicago, amid a time of turmoil, tensions build when Veronica (Oscar® winner Viola Davis), Linda (Michelle Rodriguez), Alice (Elizabeth Debicki) and Belle (Cynthia Erivo) take their fate into their own hands and conspire to forge a future on their own terms.
The screening takes place on Wednesday, November 7th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, register at the Gofobo ticketing site here and download one Admit-Two pass. Please remember all screenings are first come first served and having passes does not guarantee entry. You will want to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
Widows opens November 16th.