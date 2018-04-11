11/04/2018
DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of 'A Private War' Starring Rosamund Pike
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of A Private War, starring Rosamund Pike as war journalist Marie Colvin.
SYNOPSIS: In a world where journalism is under attack, Marie Colvin (Academy Award nominee Rosamund Pike) is one of the most celebrated war correspondents of our time. Colvin is an utterly fearless and rebellious spirit, driven to the frontlines of conflicts across the globe to give voice to the voiceless, while constantly testing the limits between bravery and bravado. After being hit by a grenade in Sri Lanka, she wears a distinctive eye patch and is still as comfortable sipping martinis with London’s elite as she is confronting dictators. Colvin sacrifices loving relationships, and over time, her personal life starts to unravel as the trauma she’s witnessed takes its toll. Yet, her mission to show the true cost of war leads her along with renowned war photographer Paul Conroy (Jamie Dornan) to embark on the most dangerous assignment of their lives in the besieged Syrian city of Homs. Based on the extraordinary life of Marie Colvin, A PRIVATE WAR is brought to the screen by Academy Award-nominee and critically acclaimed documentary filmmaker Matthew Heineman in his pulse-pounding narrative feature debut.
The screening takes place tomorrow, Monday November 5th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, register at the Gofobo ticketing site here. Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you will need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
A Private War opens November 9th.