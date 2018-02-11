DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of 'The Girl In The Spider's Web'

We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of The Girl in the Spider's Web: A New Dragon Tattoo Story, starring Claire Foy as hacktivist Lisbeth Salander.
SYNOPSIS: Fired from the National Security Agency, Frans Balder recruits hacker Lisbeth Salander to steal FireWall, a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide. The download soon draws attention from an NSA agent who traces the activity to Stockholm. Further problems arise when Russian thugs take Lisbeth's laptop and kidnap a math whiz who can make FireWall work. Now, Lisbeth and an unlikely ally must race against time to save the boy and recover the codes to avert disaster.
The screening takes place on Monday, November 5th at 7:00pm at AMC Tysons Corner. If you'd like to attend, simply go to the Sony Pictures screening site here. Please remember that having passes does not guarantee entry and you will need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
The Girl in the Spider's Web opens November 9th.