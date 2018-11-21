'Creed II' Interview: Steven Caple Jr. And Florian Munteanu Talk Living Up To The 'Rocky' Legacy

Like Adonis Creed in, director Steven Caple Jr. has a lot to prove. When he was named as the replacement for Ryan Coogler who was busy with, I was particularly excited about the news. Caple had directed a Cleveland-set indie drama titled, which had a lot of buzz at Sundance a few years ago. It wound up high on my must-see list for that year, so I knew he had the goods to fill Coogler's shoes.But it was about more than just being capable of living up to Coogler's standards. Thefilms were mostly directed by Sylvester Stallone, and for a time it looked like he would take over on, as well. This was a story he personally oversaw the creation of, centering on the return of Rocky's nemesis, Ivan Drago, and the man who killed Adonis' father Apollo inIf theand now themovies are about legacy, then that goes just as much to the cast and crew. I had a chance to sit down and chat with Caple about directing Creed II, and he talks about being recruited by his friend Coogler, and any pressure in joining thefamily. Also part of the interview was boxer Florian Munteanu, who makes an impressive acting debut as Viktor Drago, the son of Ivan Drago and the man to challenge Adonis Creed.You can check out my interview with Caple and Munteanu below, and my review of