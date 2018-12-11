11/12/2018
Carl Weathers May Have Joined 'The Mandalorian' Cast
Carl Weathers may not be that active anymore, but to me, he'll always be Action Jackson, Apollo Creed, and Dillon from Predator. I've long wished Weathers was involved in even bigger franchises, and they don't get much bigger than Star Wars. A new rumor says Weathers has joined The Mandalorian, the first live-action Star Wars series to hit Disney+.
The rumor surfaced over at Making Star Wars, who have a pretty good track record for all things in a galaxy far far away. That said, this is still just a rumor so take it with a grain of salt until Lucasfilm gives its blessing. He would be the first bit of casting on the mysterious project, which is in production now spear-headed by Jon Favreau. So of course, we have no idea about what Weathers would be doing. It's possible he'll be a Mandalorian and we never see him without his helmet on. Or it might be a voice role. Who knows?
The Mandalorian will have an amazing assortment of directors helming the episodes: Dave Filoni (Star Wars Rebels), Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Bryce Dallas Howard, and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok). So if Weather is indeed on board he'll be in very good hands. While there's no release date, Disney+ launches later in 2019.