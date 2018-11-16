11/16/2018
'Bumblebee' Director Travis Knight Rumored For 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3'
There hasn't been a lot of talk about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 that hasn't revolved around the firing of director James Gunn. The film has been put off to an unspecified time, and honestly, with so much rancor still coming from members of the cast (lookin' at you Dave Bautista!!), it kinda felt like the movie wouldn't happen at all. But if a new rumor from The DisInsider is true, the bunch of a-holes may be getting back together soon.
The site says Laika's Travis Knight, who directed Kubo and the Two Strings and has Bumblebee coming up next month, is being eyed as Gunn's replacement. They don't say he's the guy, just that he's someone Disney and Marvel Studios have liked for a while, and had him on the list of contenders for their Eternals film that ultimately went to Chloe Zhao.
Frankly, I would love this move. Knight's background in animation has led to some wonderfully inventive visual worlds, and he seems to have brought that imagination to Bumblebee, which looks incredible. The Marvel Cinematic Universe would seem to be a perfect and logical destination for someone like Knight, and if it's true they'll be keeping Gunn's script it could make for an awesome combination.