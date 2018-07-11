11/07/2018
'Breaking Bad' Movie In The Works From Series Creator Vince Gilligan
Breaking Bad has been off the air since 2013, but its story has continued with the prequel series Better Call Saul. Now it looks like the story will live on in another way, a Variety confirms a Breaking Bad movie is in the works.
Exactly what this movie will be is anybody's guess. The report says the 2-hour movie will have "ties to the beloved series", and will be written, exec-produced and possibly directed by series creator Vince Gilligan. It's been developing for a while under the phony name of Greenbriar. Right now it's unclear if Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, or any of the Breaking Bad cast will be part of it.
The plot will reportedly "follow the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom", according to The Albuquerque Journal which broke the news. If that ties somehow into an arc of the show others with more knowledge can let me know.
There are a lot of unknowns still out there, including whether this would be a big screen effort or designed for TV. That it's part of Gilligan's new 3-year deal with Sony TV would suggest the latter.