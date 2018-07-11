11/07/2018
'Breaking Bad' Film Will Be A Sequel Following Aaron Paul As Jesse Pinkman
Well, that didn't take long. The mysterious Breaking Bad film revealed earlier today has been the talk of the town, although questions about what it would actually be persisted. Well now Slashfilm is reporting the film will be a direct sequel to the series finale, centered on the Jesse Pinkman character played by Aaron Paul, who is expected to return.
This has been the speculation ever since the plot synopsis was said to "follow the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom". The show's final season saw the meth-dealing Pinkman kidnapped by neo-Nazis who demanded he cook his special brand of meth for them. He was tortured mercilessly while their captive, until Bryan Cranston's Walter White came to the violent rescue. Pinkman got away and rode off into the sunset, but it appears his story is far from over.
In a case of perfect timing, Cranston appeared on The Dan Patrick Show and confirmed the film by series creator Vince Gilligan...
“Yes, there appears to be a movie version of ‘Breaking Bad’ but I honestly haven’t even read the script. I have not gotten the script. I have not read the script. There’s a question of whether or not we’ll even see Walter White in this movie.”
Cranston adds, “If Vince Gilligan asked me to do it, then sure, absolutely. This idea, from what I’m told, gets into those, at least a couple of the characters that were not completed as far as their journey.”
The project is going under the working title of Greenbriar, but it has yet to be officially announced by AMC or Gilligan. Presumably, that will be changing soon with so many already talking about it.