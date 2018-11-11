Box Office: 'Grinch' Manages To "Steal" The Weekend Away From Zombies and Lisbeth Salander

1. Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (Review)- $66M
The holiday season has officially begun with the opening of The Grinch this weekend. The updated animated retelling of the Dr. Seuss timeless Christmas story dominated the box office this weekend as expected, allowing us to remember the original cartoon and not the Jim Carrey live action version.
2. Bohemian Rhapsody- $30.8M/$100M
3. Overlord (Review)- $10.1M
The JJ Abram’s produced Nazi zombie flick had strong reviews, managing to scare and excite audiences and live up to the hype surrounding the film. Aren’t we glad it was able to stand on its own and wasn’t associated with Cloverfield?
4. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms- $9.5M/$35.2M
5. The Girl in the Spider's Web (Review)- $8M
We thought we were done with the Dragon Tattoo stories, but no. The second American adaptation of the “Millennium” series, adapting the fourth book of the series as the sequel managed to capture some box office success this weekend.
6. A Star is Born- $8M/$178M
7. Nobody's Fool- $6.5M/$24.2M
8. Venom- $4.8M/$206.2M
9. Halloween- $3.8/$156.8M
10. The Hate U Give- $2M/$26.7M