11/06/2018
'Black Panther' Breakout Letitia Wright Joins John Legend's Remake Of 'Le Brio'
Watch out, colonizer! Black Panther breakout Letitia Wright has landed her next major role, and while it doesn't feature any superheroes dressed as felines, it does have at least one Legend involved.
Wright will star in John Legend's remake of 2017 French comedy Le Brio. Legend will produce the film which currently doesn't have a writer or director attached. But what it has is Wright, who became the darling of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for her portrayal of Shuri in Black Panther.
The original Le Brio centered on a young French-Arab woman who enrolls in a Paris university in hopes of becoming a lawyer only to face racially-tinged criticism from her controversial professor. When the school President catches wind of the incident, he tasks the professor with becoming her mentor for an upcoming speech contest.
Next up for Wright is a return as Shuri in Avengers 4. [THR]