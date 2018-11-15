11/15/2018
'Birds Of Prey' Finally Finds Its Cassandra Cain
The Birds of Prey are ready to soar now that they've found their final member. The last role to be cast was that of Cassandra Cain, who in the DC Comics eventually takes the mantle of Batgirl. That role has now gone to Ella Jay Basco, known for her work on episodes of Veep, Superior Donuts, and Grey's Anatomy.
This will obviously be the biggest role of the young actress's career. Basco joins Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Rosie Perez as Detective Renee Montoya, and Ewan McGregor as the Bat-villain Black Mask.
It's not expected that Cain will become Batgirl in this film, or any film in the DCEU, and she will likely take on a different alias. Cain was the daughter of world-renowned assassins David Cain and Lady Shiva, trained by her father in nothing but the ways of violence. As such she is completely mute, with her only form of communication her ability to "read" people. There's already a separate Batgirl movie in the works that will follow the O.G. Batgirl, Barbara Gordon.
Directed by Cathy Yan, Birds of Prey opens February 7th 2020. [Variety]