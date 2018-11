'Birds Of Prey' Director Cathy Yan Confirms R-Rating, Opens Up About Landing The Gig

When Warner Bros. finally releasesthere are going to be a lot of eyes on it. Described by star Margot Robbie as a "girl-gang film", it's expected to maintain the incredible popularity of Robbie's Harley Quinn character while debuting other major female heroes into the DCEU. You'd think a more experienced hand at directing superhero movies would've been chosen, and yet somehow indie filmmaker Cathy Yan, of the little seen film, landed the gig. Speaking with Deadline , Yan talked about how she got the job while also confirming an earlier promise made by Robbie.” Yan said. She talked about reading the script by Christina Hodson, who is also writing amovie right now, and it motivated her to come up with a unique pitch that would set her apart from other directors.Earlier this year, producer and star Margot Robbie promised Birds of Prey would be an "R-rated girl gang film" , and Yan confirms the mature rating. The film features Robbie's Harley Quinn, Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and Cassandra Cain possibly doing battle with villain Black Mask. It should be a very violent story and looks like it will be, but Yan promises a twisted sense of humor as well...opens February 7th 2020.