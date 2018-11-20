'Birds Of Passage' Trailer: 'Embrace Of The Serpent' Director Explores Colombia's Drug Trade

After taking us through a fraught expedition through the heart of Colombia with, director Ciro Guerra is exploring the country's history in a vastly different way with. The acclaimed Cannes drama finds Guerra co-directing with his producer Cristina Gallego, and telling a story of Colombia's drug trade. The film stars Jose Acosta, Carmiña Martínez, and's Natalia ReyesHere's the synopsis:Guerra continues to make a name, with next on the list an adaptation of, which will feature a star-studded cast of Johnny Depp, Robert Pattinson, and Mark Rylance. But first we'll see, Colombia's official entry for Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars, which opens on February 13th 2019.