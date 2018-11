Allison Janney To Star in Bad Robot's 'Taken'-esque Thriller, 'Lou'

Perhaps it's time for Allison Janney to have her own Liam Neeson-style renaissance? She's set to star in, a film which could go one of two ways. Either it's ariff or it's Bad Robot hiding anothermovie from us.That's right, Lou is produced by JJ Abrams' Bad Robot, so anything is possible. Anna Foerster () will direct the thriller about a young woman and her landlord Lou (Janney) whoLou is described asA particular set of skills and everything!The script comes from Maggie Cohn () and Jack Stanley (the unproducedsequel), who are nondescript enough to be trying to sneak amovie in under the radar. Perhaps not. I don't know, and even if this is just a chance for Janney to show a different side, one that's more Neeson-esque, then I'm all for it. She's coming off her Best Supporting Actress Oscar win for, and will star in the upcoming filmsand Jay Roach'sShooting onbegins next spring. [ THR