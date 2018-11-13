11/13/2018
'Alita: Battle Angel' Trailer: Robert Rodriguez And James Cameron Bring The Manga To Gorgeous Life
Once slated to open in December, James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez's manga adaptation Alita: Battle Angel was moved to February 2019. While that may not be the sexiest date on the calendar it was probably the wisest move to keep the film from being overlooked by a crowded holiday slate of family-friendly offerings and Oscar contenders. And now the latest trailer boasts the most impressive look at the action-packed film yet, which boasts some seriously gorgeous visuals.
It shouldn't come as a surprise the film looks beautiful. Rodriguez is the guy who gave us the groundbreaking noir of Sin City, working alongside Cameron who has been developing the visual technology on this project for years. The Maze Runner's Rosa Salazar gives a mo-cap performance as the titular cyborg who awakens in an unrecognizable future and must unlock the secrets of her past while escaping from dangerous forces connected to it. Christoph Waltz, Mahershala Ali, Jennifer Connelly, Ed Skrein, Keean Johnson, Jackie Earle Haley, Michelle Rodriguez, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., and Eiza Gonzalez make up a truly extraordinary cast.
Here's the synopsis: From visionary filmmakers James Cameron (AVATAR) and Robert Rodriguez (SIN CITY), comes ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL, an epic adventure of hope and empowerment. When Alita (Rosa Salazar) awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world she does not recognize, she is taken in by Ido (Christoph Waltz), a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past. As Alita learns to navigate her new life and the treacherous streets of Iron City, Ido tries to shield her from her mysterious history while her street-smart new friend Hugo (Keean Johnson) offers instead to help trigger her memories. But it is only when the deadly and corrupt forces that run the city come after Alita that she discovers a clue to her past – she has unique fighting abilities that those in power will stop at nothing to control. If she can stay out of their grasp, she could be the key to saving her friends, her family and the world she’s grown to love.
Alita: Battle Angel opens February 14th 2019.