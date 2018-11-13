11/13/2018
Alicia Vikander Joins Julianne Moore In Gloria Steinem Biopic 'The Glorias'
For a few years you could barely go a month without seeing a new Alicia Vikander film in theaters. The Oscar-winning actress was red hot and every director wanted to work with her. And then Tomb Raider happened. This has been a quiet 2018 for Vikander as the video game flick fizzled out, with little talk of a sequel. Fortunately, Vikander isn't staying quiet for long, and has just agreed to play a woman who was famous for never being silent on the issue of equal rights.
Last year we learned Julianne Moore had agree to star in Julie Taymor's biopic on feminist icon Gloria Steinem. Well now we know that film will be titled The Glorias: A Life On the Road, and will include Vikander in the title role, joined by The Haunting of Hill House's Lulu Wilson. Moore, will play an older version of Steinem, with Vikander and Wilson as younger versions. Bette Midler is also in talks for a supporting role. The film is based on Steinem's memoir, My Life On the Road.
No word on when filming will begin but with a cast like this and such timely subject matter expect this to be a high-profile project whenever it does. [Deadline]