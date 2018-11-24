11/24/2018
'After' Trailer: Teens Get A 'Fifty Shades' Movie To Call Their Own
If you've never heard of Anna Todd's After series of young adult novels, I think a fair description would be to say they're like the teenage equivalent of Fifty Shades. If the idea of that turns your stomach just a little bit, then you also probably won't want to know the first book in that series has been read over a billion times on Wattpad and has sold millions of print copies. With the Fifty Shades trilogy now wrapped up on the big screen and earned over $1.3B worldwide, it was inevitable that After would soon follow.
The first trailer for After is here, and chances are you know if this is something you're into. The film stars Josephine Langford, sister of 13 Reasons Why's Katherine Langford, and Hero Fiennes Tiffin, nephew of Ralph Fiennes. Interesting duo, to say the least. The story is very much in the Fifty Shades mold, as a loyal, studious young woman enters college and has her world turned upside down by a charismatic bad boy.
Behind the camera is relative newcomer Jenny Gage (All This Panic), working from a script by Two and a Half Men writer Susan McMartin. Also in the cast are Pia Mia, Jennifer Beals, Selma Blair, Peter Gallagher, and Samuel Larsen.
After hits theaters on April 12th 2019.
Here's the synopsis: Based on Anna Todd’s best-selling novel which became a publishing sensation on social story telling platform Wattpad, AFTER follows Tessa (Langford), a dedicated student, dutiful daughter and loyal girlfriend to her high school sweetheart, as she enters her first semester in college. Armed with grand ambitions for her future, her guarded world opens up when she meets the dark and mysterious Hardin Scott (Tiffin), a magnetic, brooding rebel who makes her question all she thought she knew about herself and what she wants out of life.