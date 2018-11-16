2019 Indie Spirit Awards Nominations: 'Eighth Grade', 'First Reformed', 'We The Animals' Lead The Way

Best Feature

The Indie Spirit Awards got back to their roots finally in the reveal of their 2019 nominations, choosing films that are actually independent and not just less-expensive studio flicks. And in so doing they've chosen some of my favorite movies of the year, so on a personal level this is shaping up to be an exciting show. Tops on that list was Paul Schrader's amazing, which earned four nominations including Best Feature, Best Screenplay, Best Director, and Best Male Lead for star Ethan Hawke.Also earning four nominations was the middle school drama, which featured a breakout performance by Best Female Lead nominee Elsie Fisher. Leading the way with five nominations was director Jeremiah Zagar's stunning adaptation of, including one for Best Feature.There were tough categories all around, which led to some surprising snubs. Spike Lee'sdidn't get much love, other than a Best Supporting Male nomination for Adam Driver. Ironically, hes going against hisco-star John David Washington who is nominated for a different movie,. The Best Male Lead field looks super competitive with Hawke joined by John Cho for, Daveed Diggs for, Christian Malheiros forand Joaquin Phoenix for. I was thrilled to see Regina Hall recognized for her performance in, and Glenn Close for, which may be the prelude to an Oscar win for her. Boots Riley's offbeat directorial debutwas perfect for the Indie Spirit crowd, and it managed to come away with two nominations for Best First Feature and Best Screenplay.And I couldn't begin to tell you who is the frontrunner in the International Film category, where every single entry is more than deserving. Alfonso Cuaron's, Hirokazu Koreeda's Cannes winner, Yorgos Lanthimos', and Lee Chang-dong'scould all be considered frontrunners.The rest of the nominations are below. The Independent Spirit Awards will take place on February 23rd.EIGHTH GRADEFIRST REFORMEDIF BEALE STREET COULD TALKLEAVE NO TRACEYOU WERE NEVER REALLY HEREDebra Granik, LEAVE NO TRACEBarry Jenkins, IF BEALE STREET COULD TALKTamara Jenkins, PRIVATE LIFELynne Ramsay, YOU WERE NEVER REALLY HEREPaul Schrader, FIRST REFORMEDHEREDITARYSORRY TO BOTHER YOUTHE TALEWE THE ANIMALSWILDLIFEGlenn Close, THE WIFEToni Collette, HEREDITARYElsie Fisher, EIGHTH GRADERegina Hall, SUPPORT THE GIRLSHelena Howard, MADELINE’S MADELINECarey Mulligan, WILDLIFEJohn Cho, SEARCHINGDaveed Diggs, BLINDSPOTTINGEthan Hawke, FIRST REFORMEDChristian Malheiros, SÓCRATESJoaquin Phoenix, YOU WERE NEVER REALLY HEREKayli Carter, PRIVATE LIFETyne Daly, A BREAD FACTORYRegina King, IF BEALE STREET COULD TALKThomasin Harcourt McKenzie, LEAVE NO TRACEJ. Smith-Cameron, NANCYRaúl Castillo, WE THE ANIMALSAdam Driver, BLACKKKLANSMANRichard E. Grant, CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME?Josh Hamilton, EIGHTH GRADEJohn David Washington, MONSTERS AND MENRichard Glatzer (Writer/Story By), Rebecca Lenkiewicz & Wash Westmoreland, COLETTENicole Holofcener & Jeff Whitty, CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME?Tamara Jenkins, PRIVATE LIFEBoots Riley, SORRY TO BOTHER YOUPaul Schrader FIRST REFORMEDBo Burnham, EIGHTH GRADEChristina Choe, NANCYCory Finley, THOROUGHBREDSJennifer Fox, THE TALEQuinn Shephard (Writer/Story By) and Laurie Shephard (Story By), BLAMEAshley Connor, MADELINE’S MADELINEDiego Garcia, WILDLIFEBenjamin Loeb, MANDYSayombhu Mukdeeprom, SUSPIRIAZak Mulligan, WE THE ANIMALSJoe Bini, YOU WERE NEVER REALLY HEREKeiko Deguchi, Brian A. Kates & Jeremiah Zagar, WE THE ANIMALSLuke Dunkley, Nick Fenton, Chris Gill & Julian Hart, AMERICAN ANIMALSAnne Fabini, Alex Hall and Gary Levy, THE TALENick Houy, MID90SA BREAD FACTORYEN EL SÉPTIMO DÍANEVER GOIN’ BACKSÓCRATESTHUNDER ROADSUSPIRIAHALE COUNTY THIS MORNING, THIS EVENINGMINDING THE GAPOF FATHERS AND SONSON HER SHOULDERSSHIRKERSWON’T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR?BURNING (South Korea)THE FAVOURITE (United Kingdom)HAPPY AS LAZZARO (Italy)ROMA (Mexico)SHOPLIFTERS (Japan)Jonathan Duffy and Kelly WilliamsGabrielle NadigShrihari SatheAlex Moratto, SÓCRATESIoana Uricaru, LEMONADEJeremiah Zagar, WE THE ANIMALSAlexandria Bombach, ON HER SHOULDERSBing Liu, MINDING THE GAPRaMell Ross, HALE COUNTY THIS MORNING, THIS EVENINGDebra GranikTamara JenkinsKaryn Kusama