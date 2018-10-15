10/15/2018
'Wrong Turn' Remake In the Works, May Get Political
If you're thinking that it's too soon to remake the 2003 horror Wrong Turn, well, think about this. The franchise, which originally starred Eliza Dushku, Emmanuelle Chriqui, and more as college students who stumbled upon a murderous clan of inbred cannibals, consists of six movies over the course of fifteen years. That's a lot, and so it makes sense to go back to the drawing board, so to speak.
Original screenwriter Alan McElroy will pen a Wrong Turn remake, and presumably it will find another group of good-looking kids terrorized in the wilds of West Virginia. Although to be fair I think that premise is a bit dated so maybe a more contemporary approach is needed? The new version is described as “a timely and topical meditation on society and its issues. A cross-country hiking expedition puts a group of friends in the land of an inclusive society, where they soon discover they are under a different rule of law, and may not be the victims they thought they were.”
Hmmm...sounds like a cult. And producer Robert Kulzer suggests things could get political.
“Alan’s re -interpretation of his own work and Mike’s vision are a frightening reflection of our world today: one person’s American dream is another’s worst nightmare.”
Okay, this could be right up my alley. I'll be keeping an eye on this to see where it goes, if anywhere. [Deadline]