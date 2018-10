'Wrong Turn' Remake In the Works, May Get Political

If you're thinking that it's too soon to remake the 2003 horror, well, think about this. The franchise, which originally starred Eliza Dushku, Emmanuelle Chriqui, and more as college students who stumbled upon a murderous clan of inbred cannibals, consists of six movies over the course of fifteen years. That's a lot, and so it makes sense to go back to the drawing board, so to speak.Original screenwriter Alan McElroy will pen aremake, and presumably it will find another group of good-looking kids terrorized in the wilds of West Virginia. Although to be fair I think that premise is a bit dated so maybe a more contemporary approach is needed? The new version is described asHmmm...sounds like a cult. And producer Robert Kulzer suggests things could get political.Okay, this could be right up my alley. I'll be keeping an eye on this to see where it goes, if anywhere. [ Deadline