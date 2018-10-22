'Wonder Woman 1984' Moves Seven Months To Summer 2020

The ground is shifting beneath Warner Bros., and Wonder Woman 1984 is seeing its release date bumped as a result. In a surprise announcement, Warner Bros. has revealed the superhero sequel has been moved seven months from November 1st 2019 to June 5th 2020. But don't worry, it isn't for the reasons youre thinking.
While a move of this significance would normally hint at major behind-the-scenes issues (Oh my gawd RESHOOTS!!!), that doesn't appear to be the case here. First of all, star Gal Gadot released a statement confirming the shift in dates, and she seems pretty happy about it...
And then there's WB exec Jeff Goldstein who backed up her enthusiasm...Super excited to announce that, thanks to the changing landscape, we are able to put Wonder Woman back to its rightful home. June 5, 2020. Be there or be square!!!— Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 22, 2018
✨🙅♀️✨ pic.twitter.com/Wj8ORUQLdg
“We had tremendous success releasing the first ‘Wonder Woman’ film during the summer so when we saw an opportunity to take advantage of the changing competitive landscape, we did. This move lands the film exactly where it belongs.”
It does look as if WB is feeling themselves at the moment, and this move could speak to their newfound confidence. They had three movies opening in 2019 which is a lot, but with solid buzz building for April's Shazam film and Todd Phillips' Joker movie in October, Wonder Woman 1984 could afford the change of scenery into a prime summer slot.
As for this "changing landscape" Gadot and Goldstein keep referring to? Its first victim is Mark Wahlberg's Six Billion Dollar Man, which is no longer on the release schedule. Whomp whomp. [THR]