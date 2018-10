Viggo Mortensen To Make Directorial Debut With Family Drama 'Falling'

Viggo Mortensen is one of the finest actors working today, but can he also be one of Hollywood's top directors? Theandstar is set to make his directorial debut on, an intimate family drama that he will also write and star in.will find Mortensen in one of the two leading roles, and will be joined in the cast by Lance Henriksen () and Sverrir Gudnason (). Deadline describes the plot as centering onThis seems like a logical next step for Mortensen, always an actor's actor who can adapt to any role. He's worked with some great directors and we'll see if he's picked anything up along the way.No word on a start date as the film is going out to buyers soon. Next up for Mortensen is, which hits theaters in November and co-stars Mahershala Ali.