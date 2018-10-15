10/15/2018
Viggo Mortensen To Make Directorial Debut With Family Drama 'Falling'
Viggo Mortensen is one of the finest actors working today, but can he also be one of Hollywood's top directors? The Green Book and Captain Fantastic star is set to make his directorial debut on Falling, an intimate family drama that he will also write and star in.
Falling will find Mortensen in one of the two leading roles, and will be joined in the cast by Lance Henriksen (Aliens) and Sverrir Gudnason (Borg vs McEnroe). Deadline describes the plot as centering on "John Petersen who lives with his partner Eric and their adopted daughter Monica in Southern California. His father Willis (Henriksen) is a farmer whose attitudes and behavior belong to a more traditional era and family model. When Willis travels to Los Angeles for an indefinite stay with John’s family in order to search for a place to retire, the two different worlds collide."
This seems like a logical next step for Mortensen, always an actor's actor who can adapt to any role. He's worked with some great directors and we'll see if he's picked anything up along the way.
No word on a start date as the film is going out to buyers soon. Next up for Mortensen is Green Book, which hits theaters in November and co-stars Mahershala Ali.