'Vice' Trailer: Christian Bale Takes Charge As Infamous VP Dick Cheney

Dick Cheney is not only one of the least popular politicians of all-time, but also one of the most dangerous. The man not-so-affectionally referred to as Darth Vader isn't who you would normally see a lot of comedies made about but Adam McKay is going to give it a shot with, and as promised yesterday we now have the first full trailer. I can already see Cheney smirking while watching it inside of his hyperbaric chamber.Christian Bale's transformation into Cheney is more shocking today than it was yesterday now that we get a longer look at his performance. In the opening scene we see Cheney being Cheney, taking a largely symbolic job like Vice President and changing it forever, becoming the most powerful second-in-command this country has ever seen. Not only does Bale look and sound the part but I'm surprised by how easily Sam Rockwell captured George W. Bush's facial expressions and "aw shucks" naivete. We also get a look at Steve Carell as Donald Rumsfeld, a reunion with McKay and Bale after The Big Short, plus Amy Adams as Lynn Cheney. The rest of the cast includes Tyler Perry, Alison Pill, Lily Rabe, Bill Pullman, Jesse Plemons, Shea Whigham, Justin Kirk, Lisagay Hamilton, Shea Whigham and Eddie Marsan. Phew!Is it me or does this look like a David O. Russell movie? Not that I'm complaining but if I didn't know this was McKay I would swear Russell directed this.hits theaters this Christmas!