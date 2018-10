'Venom' Was Apparently Never Going To Be R-Rated

Come on, playa. After months of teasing fans that the upcomingmovie would be R-rated, Sony Pictures is now utterly confused at the negative reaction to its PG-13 rating. And they don't seem to understand why fans ever thought it was going to be.First up is producer Avi Arad, who goes on to explain why 'R' was never even a factor in their minds...Arad said (h/t Comicbook.com ).Uh, okay. So it wasn't ever a consideration, right? That's the same line of nonsense peddled by the director, Ruben Fleischer, who is the one who most steered fans towards the idea of both an R-rated movie and, failing that, an unrated cut to be released later . He seems completely confused in his statement to Polygon ...Going back to Comicbook.com, Fleischer continues to make it sound as if he had nothing to do with misplaced fan expectations...Fleischer said.Oh, I don't know about that, Ruben. There's this interview you gave in July when you said this in response to a question about the film being R-rated...I don't really give a shit one way or another as long as the movie is good. Do I think Venom should be R-rated based on the character's extreme violent tendencies? Yep, but it can be perfectly fine without it. But don't steer us into expecting one thing, giving us something completely different, and then blame us for being disappointed. That's an easy way to piss off the audience you're desperately hoping supports your franchise-launching movie. And Sony wonders why there's so much negative buzz surroundingalready.As for whether there may be a more violent cut of out there somewhere? Producer Matt Tolmach shoots those hopes down down...devours theaters on October 5th.