'Venom' Almost Had A Different Opening Scene With More Symbiotes



Sony's hit Venom movie very nearly had a totally different opening sequence and origin for the alien symbiote. The film opened with a space shuttle for the Life Foundation crash-landing to Earth after a mission in space, carrying one of the alien symbiotes in a canister. When a cleanup crew comes to claim the canister, they find that one of the astronauts is already infected by a symbiote, which then leaps from him to another host before escaping. Sony's hitmovie very nearly had a totally different opening sequence and origin for the alien symbiote. The film opened with a space shuttle for the Life Foundation crash-landing to Earth after a mission in space, carrying one of the alien symbiotes in a canister. When a cleanup crew comes to claim the canister, they find that one of the astronauts is already infected by a symbiote, which then leaps from him to another host before escaping.





In an interview with CinemaBlend , director Ruben Fleischer reveals the alternate opening that would have taken us all the way to a distant symbiote planet, and would have gone into greater detail about what they are...





To be honest, I missed the opening few minutes at our screening and had to catch up with it later. When I did it didn't seem like I had missed all that much. The introductory sequence worked at keeping the symbiote mysterious, but it didn't really stand out as crucial to the story. I think it was probably the best way to go for long-term story planning (and for keeping the budget down) and going to an actual symbiote world would have cut off a potentially cool future storyline.