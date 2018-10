Tom Cruise Enlists Christopher McQuarrie To Rewrite 'Top Gun 2' Script

After numerous successful movies together, including two, and, the partnership between Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie isn't going away. It should come as no surprise Cruise has enlisted his pal to help out with the upcomingsequel in a screenwriting capacity.Cruise and McQuarrie were giving an interview with Empire about the awesome, and that's when Cruise revealed his pal was helping rework portions of the script by Peter Craig, Justin Marks, and Eric Warren Singer. That's a lot of hands in the pot, right? This is still just amovie, isn't it? Dudes flying jets? Why so many writers?This will be McQuarrie and Cruise's tenth collaboration since they first teamed up ona decade ago. Most of the time things have worked out but occasionally, like when McQuarrie rewrote the script for, they land on a turd. Hopefully this won't end up like that one. Joseph Kosinski remains director of the film with Cruise joined in the cast by Miles Teller, Val Kilmer, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, and Jennifer Connolly.opens June 26th 2020.