'The Umbrella Academy': First Look At Ellen Page And Mary J. Blige In Netflix's Superhero Series

The Umbrella Academy centers on a dysfunctional super family fighting to save the world in an alternate universe where President John F. Kennedy was never assassinated. The seven were "adopted" at birth by their mentor/father Sir Reginald Hargreeves, a billionaire industrialist with a secret of his own. Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, David Castañeda, Aidan Gallagher, and Cameron Britton co-star, with Steve Blackmon (Fargo) serving as exec-producer.





Here's the synopsis: On the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, a billionaire industrialist, who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his “children” to save the world. But not everything went according to plan. In their teenage years, the family fractured and the team disbanded. Now, the six surviving thirty-something members reunite upon the news of Hargreeves’ passing. Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya and Number Five work together to solve a mystery surrounding their father’s death. But the estranged family once again begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.





The Umbrella Academy hits Netflix on February 15th 2019.













It was inevitable that Netflix's expansion into original programming would include a superhero series of their own, and the first will be an adaptation of, the popular indie comic from My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way. The first images from the series have now been revealed, including a look at two of its biggest stars: Ellen Page and Mary J. Blige.