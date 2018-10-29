10/29/2018
The Solo 'Boba Fett' Film Sounds Like It Would've Been Pretty Awesome
While it's not expected that Jon Favreau's live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian will feature Boba Fett, Lucasfilm decided to put their energies towards it and not a solo movie featuring the iconic bounty hunter. With the film now apparently dead for good, details on what might have been are being revealed, and as a fan of the bounty hunter wing of the Star Wars universe I'm feeling a little depressed.
EW spoke to their Lucasfilm sources and learned the Boba Fett solo movie would have “focused on Fett and the menagerie of bounty hunters who appeared alongside him on the deck of a Star Destroyer in ‘The Empire Strikes Back.’” That's arguably my favorite scene of my favorite Star Wars movie! It features both of my favorite bounty hunters, Bossk and the killer robot IG-88, plus others such as Dengar, 4-Lom, and Zuckuss.
So that makes me sad, to not get a regular dose of these characters. Although, it's always possible they show up in The Mandalorian where Boba Fett doesn't.