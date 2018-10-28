The Solo 'Boba Fett' Film Is Dead At Lucasfilm As Focus Moves To 'The Mandalorian'

Kathleen Kennedy just confirmed to me Boba Fett movie is 100% dead, 100% focusing on THE MANDALORIAN #StarWars October 26, 2018

This should've been obvious once Jon Favreau's live-actionTV series was revealed to be, but if not Kathleen Kennedy has confirmed it: the Boba Fett movie is no more.Kennedy was speaking at a special screening of, and she confirmed the solo Boba Fett film that has been in various stages of development for years is off, and the focus will shift towards The Mandalorian and making it great.A Boba Fett film has been in the works ever since Disney's purchase of Lucasfilm, and in 2015 it was set into motion with Josh Trank at the helm. Of course, things blew up from there when Trank'sflopped and he had a breakdown or something. The project was sortof in limbo untilproved to be a massive success, then it was reported James Mangold was working on the film with shooting to begin imminenently. That was thrown off the rails after the disappointing response to, and Lucasfilm decided to slow down any standaloneprojects.