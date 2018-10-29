'The Quake' Trailer: Norwegian Disaster Flick 'The Wave' Has Spawned An Earth-Rattling Sequel

The 2016 disaster thrillerwas a smash hit, not only in its native Norway but internationally. The film helped introduce us to director Roar Uthaug, who directed the recentreboot nobody seemed to like very much. But his breakout film still holds up, and little did we know that it spawned a sequel, titled, which now has a rather impressive trailer.Not that Uthaug has anything to do with. He's been replaced by director John Andreas Andersen who hopes to make a similar impression by destroying Oslo with the same destructive glee that Roland Emmerich destroys Washington, DC. Here's the synopsis:has already opened in Norway but arrives stateside on December 14th.