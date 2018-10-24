10/24/2018
'The Purge' To Conclude With Franchise's Fifth Movie
While successful horrors spawning multiple sequels is expected, one of the most surprising franchises to emerge of late is Blumhouse's The Purge. The politically-charged thriller kicked off in 2013 and has grown to include three chart-topping sequels, including this year's prequel The First Purge, and a USA Network TV series. But all good things must come to an end, and The Purge creator James DeMonaco says it's time to wrap things up.
Speaking with EW, DeMonaco says he has an idea for a fifth Purge movie which he wants to conclude the franchise...
“I have it in my head. I think I’m going to write it. I think it’s a great way to end it all. We want to end it all, I think, in this one, and I’m very excited. When I came up with the idea and pitched it to everybody, they seemed psyched, and I think it will be a really cool ending, how we take this one home.”
If true then DeMonaco is going out on top before audiences grow tired of the concept. The First Purge earned a franchise high $136M, and what's interesting is that it has become more popular as it has begun to reflect our real-life politics pretty closely. Something tells me this won't be the end, but I'm excited to see DeMonaco's plans for a big finale play out.