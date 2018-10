'The Purge' To Conclude With Franchise's Fifth Movie

While successful horrors spawning multiple sequels is expected, one of the most surprising franchises to emerge of late is Blumhouse's. The politically-charged thriller kicked off in 2013 and has grown to include three chart-topping sequels, including this year's prequel, and a USA Network TV series. But all good things must come to an end, andcreator James DeMonaco says it's time to wrap things up.Speaking with EW , DeMonaco says he has an idea for a fifthmovie which he wants to conclude the franchise...If true then DeMonaco is going out on top before audiences grow tired of the concept.earned a franchise high $136M, and what's interesting is that it has become more popular as it has begun to reflect our real-life politics pretty closely. Something tells me this won't be the end, but I'm excited to see DeMonaco's plans for a big finale play out.