'The Possession Of Hannah Grace' Trailer: Working In A Morgue Can Be Bad For Your Health

In horror movies it's never a good idea to be the only one in a morgue full of dead bodies, especially if you just had some fresh intake. Something awful is bound to happen, and it certainly does tostar Shay Mitchell in, a rather unusual exorcism horror movie.Mitchell plays Megan Reed, working the unfortunate graveyard shift at the city morgue. Based on the trailer it's clear she's got some past issues she hopes to get beyond, but instead she'll have to deal with the morgue's latest arrival, a mutilated young woman named Hannah who died in the middle of an exorcism. Locked inside with the body Megan starts to believe the demon that possessed Hannah is out to get her next.The film is directed by Diederik Van Rooijen and looks like a spiritual successor tobut we'll have to wait and see if it achieves the same level of cult status.hits theaters on November 30th.