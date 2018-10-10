'The Night Comes For Us' Trailer: Iko Uwais & Joe Taslim From 'The Raid' Reunite For Gang Warfare

So Gareth Evans may not be giving usanymore, but thank God there's still a Timo Tjahjanto out there. He's the director of fellow Indonesian action flicksand, both of which are very much in the Evans mold and feature many of the same actors. Now Tjahjanto is back with, and he's bringing The Raid stars Joe Taslim and Iko Uwais along with him.Taslim and Uwais find themselves on opposing sides this time, as they battle over the life of a young girl. It's Taslim on the heroic side as Ito, a former Triad enforcer who leaves his old life behind after rescuing the girl. That puts him at odds with his old gang and its leader, Arian (Uwais), but not before fighting through waves and waves of enemies.The buzz after its Fantastic Fest premiere is some of the best I've heard sinceyears ago, so you better believe I'm looking forward to this one.hits Netflix on October 19th.