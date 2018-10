'The Mandalorian' First Look: Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Among Hired Directors

Things are moving swiftly on Jon Favreau'slive-action series, which we just learned would be titled. Today he and Lucasfilm have revealed the first official image from the series, and have named some of the directors who will be helming some of the 8-episode first season. It's a doozy of a lineup.The above image was revealed on an episode of The Star Wars Show, and yep, it's just some unknown dude in Mandalorian armor. Here's the synopsis Favreau dropped yesterday that explains what we're in store for...In addition, StarWars.com confirmed previous rumors that Dave Filoni will be directing episodes of the show. Filoni is the guy who helped forge a lot of what we know about the Mandalorians during his run on, so his addition should tell us a lot. Other directors include's Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard,director Rick Famuyiwa, andDeborah Chow.will be part of Disney's streaming service and will probably arrive in 2019.