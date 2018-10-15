10/15/2018
'The Flash' Movie Pushes Back Start Date, Eyes 2021 Release
Warner Bros. has all sorts of problems getting their solo Flash movie up to speed, and they've hit another hurdle. At least this one comes with a light at the end of the tunnel, far off though it may be. The Flash solo film, that would star Ezra Miller as the speedster, has been pushed back to late 2019 and may not hit theaters until 2021.
The issue is mostly about scheduling, as Miller is very much involved in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them franchise, as well. Warner Bros. isn't going to fuck that up for a Flash movie. A third chapter in the Harry Potter prequel saga is said to launch in July 2019, and the Flash script isn't quite ready for production to start in March as originally planned. So rather than try to rush it, they've made the wise decision to push back shooting.
It does appear that Spider-Man: Homecoming's John Francis Daley and Jonathan M. Goldstein are still on board to write and direct. They joined earlier this year to replace Rick Famuyiwa, whose exit really sent this project into a tail spin. The Flash is just one of a handful of solo films to spin out of the failed Justice League movie. An Aquaman movie arrives later this year, and then there's sequel Wonder Woman 1984 arriving in 2019. No Superman or Batman movies are on the docket, though, and it's expected Ben Affleck will be replaced as the Dark Knight before long. The DCEU also has a Suicide Squad sequel and Birds of Prey in the works.[Variety]