'The Curse Of La Llorona' Trailer: James Wan Brings The Mexican Folk Tale To Terrifying Life

The ominously titled horrorhas been garnering a lot of early buzz for a couple of reasons. First, its produced by horror maestro James Wan, working alongside newly-nameddirector Michael Chaves. Second, it won over the crowd of genre fanatics at ScareDiego with claims of supernatural weirdness during the production. Whether any of that is real or just a marketing ploy is anybody's guess, but the new trailer is creepy enough that I don't think they need any cheap gimmicks.The film is based on a Mexican folklore about The Weeping Woman, the spirit of a mother who drowned her children in a jealous rage and is doomed to walk the plane between Heaven and Hell for eternity. Yikes. Here's how the movie will make use of this spooky tale...Starring are the busy Linda Cardellini, Raymond Cruz, Patricia Velasquez, Marisol Ramirez, Sean Patrick Thomas, Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen, and Roman Christou.opens April 19th 2019.