'The Best Of Enemies' Trailer: Taraji P. Henson And Sam Rockwell Lead The Civil Rights Drama

Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell are both coming off acclaimed performances in films that dealt heavily with the issue of race. For her it was playing Katherine Johnson in, for him it was a very controversial but Oscar-winning role as a racist in. How have they decided to follow those performnces up? By teaming on another film dealing with racism,, which has debuted its first trailer.Based on a true story, the film centers on the unique friendship that forms between a black woman, outspoken Durham-based activist Ann Atwater, and Ku Klux Klan member C.P. Ellis during the fight over desegregation of schools. The rest of the cast includes John Gallagher Jr., Anne Heche, Wes Bentley, Bruce McGill, and Nick Searcy with Robin Bissell making her writing and directing debut.opens April 5th 2019.