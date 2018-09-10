10/09/2018
Steven Soderbergh And Netflix Reteam For 'The Laundromat', Star-Studded Cast Confirmed
With Steven Soderbergh making the inevitable leap to Netflix for his basketball drama High Flying Bird, the newly-formed partnership must already be going swimmingly. A lot of attention has been placed on his Panama Papers film, The Laundromat, which was eyeing Gary Oldman, Meryl Streep, and Antonio Banderas for key roles. Well now we not only have confirmation of their participation but more additions to the star-studded cast, as well as where you'll be able to see the movie. Surely by now you've figured it out.
Netflix will be the home for Soderbergh's The Laundromat, which we know will star Oldman, Banderas, Streep, and David Schwimmer. Will Forte and Riley Keough are close to signing on, as well. Scott Z. Burns (Contagion) adapted Jake Bernstein's book about the money laundering scheme involving Panama-based law firm Mossack Fonseca A whistleblower's document leak detailed trillions of dollars hidden in offshore accounts by celebrities, politicians, and other powerful members of the global society.
This move is hardly suprising as Soderbergh's brand of film is probably best suited for Netflix, anyway. This guarantees the most people will see his movie, and I think that's all he really cares about at this point. [Deadline]