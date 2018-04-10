10/04/2018
'Star Wars' Live-Action Series Titled 'The Mandalorian', First Synopsis And Plot Details Revealed
Hard to believe after all of these years, a Star Wars live-action TV series is no longer a pipedream. After some casting and director rumors emerged in the last couple of days, creator and producer Jon Favreau has revealed the show's title to be The Mandalorian, while also dropping the first synopsis.
“After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic…”
Sounds like he's making a Western, right? I'd be down for that. Star Wars lends itself well to the Western genre, and the Mandlorians in particular would be perfect. Based on that synopsis we could be talking about another member of the Fett clan, or possibly a new Mandalorian from another family. The stories will take place after the Empire's fall in Return of the Jedi, but before the First Order takes hold under the power of Snoke.
The Mandalorian mythology is deep and complex, but the time period Favreau has chosen will allow for brand new stories and new characters. The most recent casting rumor has Pedro Pascal in the lead role, but nobody is confirmed just yet. Favreau, Alan Taylor, and Star Wars Rebels creator Dave Filoni are expected to direct episodes of the first season.